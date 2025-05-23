"Tea for harmony" cultural gala highlights deep cultural bonds between China, Sri Lanka

Xinhua, May 23, 2025

A tea artist demonstrates tea brewing at "Tea for Harmony: YAJI 2025 China-Sri Lanka Cultural Gala" held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 21, 2025. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)

COLOMBO, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The "Tea for Harmony: YAJI 2025 China-Sri Lanka Cultural Gala" was held in Colombo from May 20 to May 21.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya emphasized the historical and cultural richness of Chinese and Sri Lankan tea traditions in her remarks at the event on Wednesday.

"Chinese and Sri Lankan tea cultures are rich and diverse, with historical and deep cultural significance," Amarasuriya said, underscoring the unique global reputation of Sri Lankan tea, commonly known as Ceylon Tea, for its distinctive flavor, aroma, and color.

She also noted the importance of the Chinese market, now among the top five destinations for Sri Lankan tea exports.

Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong on Wednesday described tea as a powerful cultural bridge fostering deeper mutual understanding and friendship between China and Sri Lanka.

"Tea is not only a commodity but also a bridge connecting hearts," he said, calling for expanded collaboration between China and Sri Lanka under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The ambassador emphasized opportunities in technological innovation and market expansion within the tea sector, envisioning greater global recognition for Ceylon black tea and broader appreciation for Chinese tea traditions.

The gala also featured vibrant cultural performances by Chinese and Sri Lankan artists, including traditional Tibetan dances of the Reba and Guozhuang alongside a memorable Biwang solo, and Sri Lankan tea picking dances.

Ajith Dharmawardena, president of the Sri Lanka-China Buddhist Friendship Association, said cultural exchange plays an important role in fostering spiritual resonance and mutual understanding between the people of the two countries.

Dharmawardena said the gala provided a valuable chance for Sri Lankans to experience Tibetan culture firsthand, deepening the connection between the two peoples.

