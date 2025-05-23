China's matcha industry fattens wallet, revives culture

An aerial drone photo shows a tea garden in Jiangkou County of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

GUIYANG, May 22 (Xinhua) -- As the morning light of early summer broke over the misty hills of Jiangkou County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, tea farmers began their day among rows of tea trees, skillfully plucking tender green buds.

By way of more than 20 processes, including steaming, drying, sterilizing and grinding, these fresh leaves are refined into premium matcha, destined for teacups around the world.

Nestled at the foot of Mount Fanjing, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Jiangkou is home to over 10,000 hectares of tea plantations, nearly one-fifth of which are dedicated to matcha production.

Today, Jiangkou has emerged as a global matcha powerhouse. In 2024 alone, the county sold more than 1,200 tonnes of matcha -- the highest in the country -- generating an output value of over 300 million yuan (about 41.7 million U.S. dollars). Its products have reached overseas markets, including Japan, the United States and France.

MOUNTAIN FIELDS TO GLOBAL TEACUPS

Once a poverty-stricken mountainous region, Jiangkou designated tea as its key pillar industry in 2007, leveraging its favorable tea-growing conditions, namely high altitude, low latitude, frequent fog and cloud cover, and limited sunlight.

An important step forward was taken in 2017 through cooperation with Guizhou Gui Tea Group Co., Ltd., a leading provincial tea enterprise, which helped set up a high-standard matcha industrial park in the county, introducing advanced technologies in the processes.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 14, 2025 shows the industrial park of Guizhou Gui Tea Group Co., Ltd. in Jiangkou County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A comprehensive industry chain was soon established, with local farmers focused on tea planting, allied enterprises handling initial processing, and Gui Tea Group managing refined production. This efficient model has boosted the incomes of nearly 100,000 tea farmers.

Luo Qixian, a local villager, works at a tea garden and earns roughly 10,000 yuan annually. "In the past, I could only make a living by growing crops. Now I have steady work year-round, and my income is much more stable," she said.

Recognizing the rising global demand for matcha, Gui Tea Group has actively sought international expertise for guidance in terms of tea garden management and processing -- and has sent local technicians and farmers to Japan for training and exchanges.

"Since 2018, our matcha with its vibrant green hue and rich aroma has earned recognition both at home and abroad," said Chen Xiaoming, deputy general manager of Gui Tea Group. In 2019, the company secured its first export order to North America.

The drinking of matcha originates from ancient China, and was later introduced to Japan. So far this year, Jiangkou has exported four tonnes of matcha to Japan, with another six tonnes scheduled for delivery. "The arrival of Chinese matcha has allowed tea cultures of both countries to flourish through exchanges and mutual learning," Chen said.

MATCHA CULTURE BOOM

On a recent Saturday afternoon, a matcha-themed food experience store in Guiyang, capital city of Guizhou, buzzed with customers. At the store, shelves featured a wide array of matcha desserts and beverages.

"Matcha chocolates and ice cream are my favorites. They really suit my taste," said Zheng Jin, a post-90s tourist from Beijing, who made visiting the store a priority.

Matcha products are pictured at a store in Jiangkou County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A white paper released in 2023 by a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed that China had become the world's largest matcha producer and consumer. In 2024, sales of the Guiyang store alone exceeded 4 million yuan, an increase of 122.2 percent year on year.

As diverse matcha products gain popularity, the profound culture behind matcha continues to attract young consumers.

In a tourist attraction of the city of Tongren in Guizhou, a matcha culture experience center showcases unique products such as matcha noodles and matcha lip balms, while inviting visitors to learn about the history of matcha and try their hand at Diancha, a traditional tea-making technique.

"During holidays, over 80 percent of our visitors are young people, many from outside the region," said Lu Qian, a tea master at the center, as she blended matcha powder with hot water and used a bamboo whisk to create a rich, frothy brew.

"We are not just selling a product -- more importantly, we are making more people aware of matcha and the matcha culture," she said.

