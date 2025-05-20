We Are China

A glimpse of thriving tea industry in Wuyishan, China's Fujian

Xinhua) 16:24, May 20, 2025

Liu Feng (2nd R), an inheritor of Wuyi rock tea making technique, airs tea leaves with farmers in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 2, 2025.

Wuyishan, a major tea production base in China, is home to the well-known Wuyi rock tea, a type of oolong tea. Its tea making technique was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006, and was part of the "traditional tea processing techniques and associated social practices in China" enlisted in 2022 as a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage.

The thriving tea industry here is attributed to the time-honored tea culture, suitable climate for tea growing, rich tea resources and technological support. (Photo by Qiu Ruquan/Xinhua)

Tourists learn to process tea leaves from tea technicians in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

You Yuqiong, an inheritor of Wuyi rock tea making technique, kneads tea leaves in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Tourists try picking tea leaves in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 7, 2025. (Photo by Chen Ying/Xinhua)

People enjoy tea in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Students learn tea art at a vocational secondary school in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo shows a tea garden in Qiyun Peak scenic spot in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Workers shoulder newly-picked tea leaves in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

You Yuqiong, an inheritor of Wuyi rock tea making technique, roasts tea leaves in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

You Yuqiong, an inheritor of Wuyi rock tea making technique, processes tea leaves in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A tea technician instructs her son to process tea leaves in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Students learn tea art at a vocational secondary school in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo shows a panoramic view of Tongmu Village of Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Farmers head for a tea garden to pick tea leaves in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A drone transports tea leaves at a tea garden in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Farmers carry newly-picked tea leaves in Tongmu Village of Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Huajuan)

A tea cooperative founder judges newly-brewed tea in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

