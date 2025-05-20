A glimpse of thriving tea industry in Wuyishan, China's Fujian
Liu Feng (2nd R), an inheritor of Wuyi rock tea making technique, airs tea leaves with farmers in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 2, 2025.
Wuyishan, a major tea production base in China, is home to the well-known Wuyi rock tea, a type of oolong tea. Its tea making technique was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006, and was part of the "traditional tea processing techniques and associated social practices in China" enlisted in 2022 as a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage.
The thriving tea industry here is attributed to the time-honored tea culture, suitable climate for tea growing, rich tea resources and technological support. (Photo by Qiu Ruquan/Xinhua)
Tourists learn to process tea leaves from tea technicians in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
You Yuqiong, an inheritor of Wuyi rock tea making technique, kneads tea leaves in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Tourists try picking tea leaves in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 7, 2025. (Photo by Chen Ying/Xinhua)
People enjoy tea in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Students learn tea art at a vocational secondary school in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
An aerial drone photo shows a tea garden in Qiyun Peak scenic spot in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Workers shoulder newly-picked tea leaves in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
You Yuqiong, an inheritor of Wuyi rock tea making technique, roasts tea leaves in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
You Yuqiong, an inheritor of Wuyi rock tea making technique, processes tea leaves in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
A tea technician instructs her son to process tea leaves in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Students learn tea art at a vocational secondary school in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
An aerial drone photo shows a panoramic view of Tongmu Village of Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Farmers head for a tea garden to pick tea leaves in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
A drone transports tea leaves at a tea garden in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Farmers carry newly-picked tea leaves in Tongmu Village of Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Huajuan)
A tea cooperative founder judges newly-brewed tea in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
