Chinese delegation visits Sri Lanka to enhance friendship

Xinhua) 10:11, December 15, 2025

COLOMBO, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- A delegation led by Yang Wanming, president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), concluded a three-day visit to Sri Lanka on Saturday at the invitation of the Sri Lankan side.

During the visit, Yang met respectively with Bimal Rathnayake, member of the Politburo of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), chair of the Sri Lanka-China Parliamentary Friendship Association, and minister of transport, highways and urban development, and Vijitha Herath, minister of foreign affairs, foreign employment and tourism. He also met with Sunil Kumara Gamage, minister of youth affairs and sports, and Vraie Cally Balthazaar, mayor of Colombo.

Yang held a group discussion with Indrananda Abeysekera, president of the Association for Sri Lanka-China Social and Cultural Cooperation, and heads of other Sri Lankan organizations committed to friendship with China, on deepening people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Yang said CPAFFC will provide assistance within its capacity to friendly organizations and support Sri Lanka's efforts in flood relief and post-disaster reconstruction.

All parties expressed their willingness to jointly implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, promote exchanges in people-to-people, local, cultural, and youth fields, and advance the strategic cooperative partnership based on sincere mutual assistance and everlasting friendship.

