China provides emergency aid to Sri Lanka over cyclone impacts

Xinhua) 16:53, December 01, 2025

COLOMBO, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- China has extended emergency assistance to Sri Lanka as the island country continues to battle severe floods and landslides caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka said the Red Cross Society of China has provided 100,000 U.S. dollars in emergency cash aid to the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society to support ongoing rescue and relief operations. Emergency assistance from the Chinese government is underway, read the statement.

The statement said that Chinese businesses and community groups in Sri Lanka have also mobilized support. The Chinese Chamber of Commerce and the Overseas Chinese Association in Sri Lanka have launched donation initiatives, collectively raising 10 million Sri Lankan rupees (about 32,500 U.S. dollars) for affected areas.

Addressing the country on Sunday night, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake appealed for international solidarity, saying he expects the support of friendly nations and the Sri Lankan diaspora in the country's recovery and reconstruction efforts.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)