In pics: streets decorated with lights in London

Xinhua) 08:50, December 19, 2025

A double-decker bus runs on Regent Street decorated with lights in London, Britain, on Dec. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

People pose for photos on Regent Street decorated with lights in London, Britain, on Dec. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Lights are seen at the Harrods store in London, Britain, on Dec. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

People walk on Carnaby Street decorated with lights in London, Britain, on Dec. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A double-decker bus runs on Oxford Street decorated with lights in London, Britain, on Dec. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

