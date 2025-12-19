Home>>
In pics: streets decorated with lights in London
(Xinhua) 08:50, December 19, 2025
A double-decker bus runs on Regent Street decorated with lights in London, Britain, on Dec. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
People pose for photos on Regent Street decorated with lights in London, Britain, on Dec. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Lights are seen at the Harrods store in London, Britain, on Dec. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
People walk on Carnaby Street decorated with lights in London, Britain, on Dec. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
A double-decker bus runs on Oxford Street decorated with lights in London, Britain, on Dec. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Opinion: How can UK build stable, mutually-beneficial ties with China?
- China presents dynamic, diverse artistic creations in Edinburgh
- Chinese tech contributes to cross-border tourism soaring this summer
- Commitment to engaging on difficult issues offers certainty: Britain-China trade leaders
- Trump says open to U.S. "associate membership" in British Commonwealth
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.