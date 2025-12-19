Exhibition of children's arts opens in southwest China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 08:46, December 19, 2025

Artworks are pictured at an exhibition of children's arts at Sichuan Fine Arts Institute in southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 18, 2025. This international exhibition of children's arts as part of the 4th China-Europe Humanities and Arts Education Forum opened here on Thursday, featuring 360 artworks by artists aged 3 to 18 from 25 countries. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A visitor takes photos of an artwork at an exhibition of children's arts at Sichuan Fine Arts Institute in southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 18, 2025. This international exhibition of children's arts as part of the 4th China-Europe Humanities and Arts Education Forum opened here on Thursday, featuring 360 artworks by artists aged 3 to 18 from 25 countries. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Visitors are seen at an exhibition of children's arts at Sichuan Fine Arts Institute in southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 18, 2025. This international exhibition of children's arts as part of the 4th China-Europe Humanities and Arts Education Forum opened here on Thursday, featuring 360 artworks by artists aged 3 to 18 from 25 countries. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A visitor takes photos of an artwork at an exhibition of children's arts at Sichuan Fine Arts Institute in southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 18, 2025. This international exhibition of children's arts as part of the 4th China-Europe Humanities and Arts Education Forum opened here on Thursday, featuring 360 artworks by artists aged 3 to 18 from 25 countries. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Visitors view an artwork at an exhibition of children's arts at Sichuan Fine Arts Institute in southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 18, 2025. This international exhibition of children's arts as part of the 4th China-Europe Humanities and Arts Education Forum opened here on Thursday, featuring 360 artworks by artists aged 3 to 18 from 25 countries. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

