Exhibition of children's arts opens in southwest China's Chongqing
Artworks are pictured at an exhibition of children's arts at Sichuan Fine Arts Institute in southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 18, 2025. This international exhibition of children's arts as part of the 4th China-Europe Humanities and Arts Education Forum opened here on Thursday, featuring 360 artworks by artists aged 3 to 18 from 25 countries. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
A visitor takes photos of an artwork at an exhibition of children's arts at Sichuan Fine Arts Institute in southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 18, 2025. This international exhibition of children's arts as part of the 4th China-Europe Humanities and Arts Education Forum opened here on Thursday, featuring 360 artworks by artists aged 3 to 18 from 25 countries. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Visitors are seen at an exhibition of children's arts at Sichuan Fine Arts Institute in southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 18, 2025. This international exhibition of children's arts as part of the 4th China-Europe Humanities and Arts Education Forum opened here on Thursday, featuring 360 artworks by artists aged 3 to 18 from 25 countries. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
A visitor takes photos of an artwork at an exhibition of children's arts at Sichuan Fine Arts Institute in southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 18, 2025. This international exhibition of children's arts as part of the 4th China-Europe Humanities and Arts Education Forum opened here on Thursday, featuring 360 artworks by artists aged 3 to 18 from 25 countries. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Visitors view an artwork at an exhibition of children's arts at Sichuan Fine Arts Institute in southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 18, 2025. This international exhibition of children's arts as part of the 4th China-Europe Humanities and Arts Education Forum opened here on Thursday, featuring 360 artworks by artists aged 3 to 18 from 25 countries. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Paintings, calligraphy works from Fujian, Taiwan exhibited in Taipei
- Exhibition featuring bamboo, wood carving art held in Beijing
- 1st edition of Puyuan Int'l Contemporary Jewellery Art and Design Biennale to kick off in E China
- Kindergarten teacher's chalkboard art
- Sideline events of 3rd Liangzhu Forum held in Hangzhou, E China
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.