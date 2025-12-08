Exhibition featuring bamboo, wood carving art held in Beijing
A visitor views exhibits during an exhibition titled "The Path of Mastery: Hong Jianhua's Bamboo and Wood Carving Art" at National Art Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 6, 2025. The exhibition featuring over 40 sets of artworks created by Hong Jianhua kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)
Visitors view exhibits during an exhibition titled "The Path of Mastery: Hong Jianhua's Bamboo and Wood Carving Art" at National Art Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 6, 2025. The exhibition featuring over 40 sets of artworks created by Hong Jianhua kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)
Hong Jianhua (2nd L) introduces his works displayed during an exhibition titled "The Path of Mastery: Hong Jianhua's Bamboo and Wood Carving Art" at National Art Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 6, 2025. The exhibition featuring over 40 sets of artworks created by Hong Jianhua kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)
Photos
