6th China-Russia Media Forum held in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:16, December 17, 2025

Guests attend the sixth China-Russia Media Forum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Tinglu)

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The sixth China-Russia Media Forum, which was held in Beijing, capital of China, on Tuesday, discussed promoting friendship between and supporting development of the two countries through media cooperation.

The forum was hosted by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Russian Presidential Executive Office, and organized by China's Xinhua News Agency and Russia's TASS News Agency.

Approximately 140 officials and media representatives from both countries attended the forum. During the event, the two sides signed 11 documents on deepening media cooperation between China and Russia.

This photo taken on Dec. 16, 2025 shows the sixth China-Russia Media Forum held in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

