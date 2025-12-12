Russia-China ties crucial to global stability: FM

Xinhua) 09:49, December 12, 2025

MOSCOW, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Russia-China diplomatic relations remain a pivotal factor in maintaining global stability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Lavrov emphasized the "special significance of the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination" during an address to the Federal Assembly.

He recalled that Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Moscow in May and attended the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War, while Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the parade in September marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

"Both countries played a decisive role in those momentous events of the last century," he said.

BRICS, with its growing global influence, has evolved into a platform embodying the cultural and civilizational diversity of the contemporary world, said Lavrov.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization operates on principles similar to those of BRICS, Lavrov said, highlighting that it has now become one of the key pillars of the emerging multipolar world.

