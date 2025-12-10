Home>>
China-Russia air patrol shows capability to maintain peace, stability
(Xinhua) 14:49, December 10, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- The joint patrol by Chinese and Russian air forces showed their resolve and capability to address regional security challenges and safeguard peace and stability, a Chinese defense spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Responding to concerns raised by the Japanese side, Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said told media that Tuesday's joint strategic air patrol over the East China Sea and the western Pacific was the 10th such mission between the two militaries and was carried out under the annual cooperation plan.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's top political advisor meets delegation of A Just Russia party
- Chinese, Russian militaries hold 3rd joint anti-missile exercise
- Chinese, Russian FMs call for safeguarding outcomes of WWII victory
- China, Russia to advance strategic coordination toward higher quality
- Russia's visa-free policy for Chinese citizens takes effect
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.