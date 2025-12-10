China-Russia air patrol shows capability to maintain peace, stability

December 10, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- The joint patrol by Chinese and Russian air forces showed their resolve and capability to address regional security challenges and safeguard peace and stability, a Chinese defense spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Responding to concerns raised by the Japanese side, Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said told media that Tuesday's joint strategic air patrol over the East China Sea and the western Pacific was the 10th such mission between the two militaries and was carried out under the annual cooperation plan.

