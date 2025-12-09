China's top political advisor meets delegation of A Just Russia party

Xinhua) 09:28, December 09, 2025

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with a delegation of A Just Russia party led by Sergey Mironov, head of the party, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with a delegation of A Just Russia party led by Sergey Mironov, head of the party, on Monday in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Russia relations have withstood the tests of shifting international circumstances, setting a model for major country relations.

He also stated that China is willing to work with Russia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen pragmatic cooperation across various fields, maintain close coordination on major international issues, enhance party-to-party exchanges, and promote new progress in China-Russia relations.

The national committee of the CPPCC stands ready to make a positive contribution to these efforts, Wang added.

Mironov said the governments and parliaments of the two countries have engaged in active interactions, with strong momentum in bilateral economic, trade, and investment cooperation, effectively contributing to world peace and development. A Just Russia party is willing to strengthen coordination with the CPC to provide new impetus for cooperation and friendship between the two nations.

