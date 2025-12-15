Trending in China | Stilt walking
(People's Daily App) 15:38, December 15, 2025
Performers in Tianshui, Northwest China's Gansu Province, showcase a traditional stilt-walking performance using wooden poles tied to their legs. They walk, turn and dance with ease while several feet off the ground, taking grace and spectacle to new heights.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
