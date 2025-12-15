Home>>
Japan's last pandas to return to China in January
(Xinhua) 13:57, December 15, 2025
TOKYO, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Twin pandas at a Tokyo zoo are set to be returned to China in late January, leaving none in the country for the first time in around half a century, Kyodo News reported on Monday.
The deadline for the return of Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei, which have lived at Ueno Zoological Gardens since birth, is approaching in February under a bilateral lease agreement between Tokyo and Beijing, the report said, citing a source close to the matter.
Earlier this year, four pandas at a zoo in Wakayama Prefecture were also sent back to China, leaving only the Ueno twin pandas in the country.
