Joint press release issued on meeting between Chinese, Saudi FMs

Xinhua) 13:43, December 15, 2025

RIYADH, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and with a view to strengthening China-Saudi relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, paid a visit to Saudi Arabia on Dec. 14.

The two foreign ministers held talks, reviewing the friendly comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and expressing appreciation for the high level of cooperation achieved in such fields as the economy, trade, investment and energy.

They noted that the visit coincided with the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Saudi Arabia. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have shared aligned visions and their relations have made significant progress, jointly benefiting the friendly peoples of both countries.

The two ministers co-chaired the Fifth Meeting of the Political Sub-committee of the China-Saudi Arabia High-level Joint Committee, during which they discussed ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields. Both sides emphasized that they would continue to support each other on issues involving their respective core interests, implement a series of major initiatives proposed by the leaders of the two countries, and support each other in achieving security, stability, development and prosperity.

The Saudi side reaffirmed its adherence to the one-China principle, stressing that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.

China expressed support for Saudi Arabia's efforts to develop and enhance relations with Iran, and commended the Saudi side for its leading role and efforts in promoting regional and international security and stability.

China spoke highly of Saudi Arabia's economic development achievements under the framework of Saudi Vision 2030, and appreciated the outcomes of the first China-Arab States Summit held in Saudi Arabia in December 2022. The Saudi side expressed support for China's hosting of the second China-Arab States Summit and the second China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in 2026. China will participate in the World Expo to be hosted by Saudi Arabia in 2030.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, and agreed to strengthen communication and coordination. They emphasized support for efforts to promote a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian question in accordance with the two-state solution, relevant United Nations resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, with the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital.

During the visit, the two sides signed an agreement on the mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, service and special passports.

