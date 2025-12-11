Chinese FM to visit UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan

Xinhua) 17:02, December 11, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Jordan from Dec. 12 to 16, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will pay the visit at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan Ayman Safadi, the spokesperson said.

