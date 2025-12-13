Chinese envoy calls on M23 to cease hostilities in eastern DRC

Xinhua) 13:19, December 13, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Friday called on the March 23 Movement (M23) to immediately cease hostilities in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The current situation in eastern DRC remains tense as escalating conflict and violence have led to a grave humanitarian crisis, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

It is imperative to end hostilities immediately, he told the Security Council.

M23 has launched a wave of offensives in recent days and captured key cities such as Uvira, leading to a sudden escalation of tensions on the ground. China is deeply concerned over those developments and strongly condemns the violence committed by M23, he said.

China urges M23 to implement Security Council Resolution 2773 and relevant peace accords, immediately cease hostilities, withdraw from Uvira and other cities, and stop its expansion, in order to prevent further spillover of the conflict, said Fu.

"External actors should halt all forms of support for armed groups in eastern DRC and work toward de-escalation," he said.

All parties to the conflict must abide by international humanitarian law, protect civilians, including foreign nationals, and lift all restrictions on access to critical infrastructure and humanitarian aid, he said.

China firmly supports the DRC government's efforts to safeguard its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, with a view to restoring national authority in eastern DRC as soon as possible, said Fu.

There is no military solution to the conflict in eastern DRC. A political solution is the only way out, he said.

The situation in eastern DRC is now at a critical juncture. The international community should set aside geopolitical calculations, build consensus for peace, and genuinely commit to peace, development and prosperity in the region, Fu said.

As a good friend of countries in the region, China remains committed to working with all parties to make unremitting efforts for the settlement of the conflict as well as development and stability in eastern DRC, he added.

