China calls for cessation of hostilities in DR Congo

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called for the cessation of hostilities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The security situation in eastern DRC has remained tense and its humanitarian situation has continued to deteriorate recently. The international community should spare no effort to lift millions of people in eastern DRC from their sufferings and bring them the dawn of lasting peace, said Sun Lei, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

The conflicts in eastern DRC were eased for some time in terms of intensity. However, the 23 March Movement (M23) is still fortifying military deployment and occupying more towns. Sporadic exchanges of fire have claimed hundreds of innocent lives, he told the Security Council.

"China reiterates that Security Council Resolution 2773 must be implemented, that acts of harming civilians and violating international humanitarian law must end, and that indiscriminate killings of innocent lives must be held accountable. All parties must make a lasting ceasefire an overwhelming premise and cease any actions that might lead to escalation," he said.

The implementation of the peace agreement between the DRC and Rwanda has been lagging recently, with future prospects being uncertain. China encourages the DRC, Rwanda, and others to demonstrate political will and honor their commitments, he said.

The international community, he added, must continue to support the mediation by Qatar and facilitate a consensus on the peace agreement between M23 and the DRC as soon as possible.

The humanitarian situation in the DRC is one of the most pressing global crises. Protracted conflicts and turmoil have caused massive civilian displacement. The parties concerned are obligated to ensure that the humanitarian corridors stay safe and unhindered. Obstructing humanitarian relief work violates international law, said Sun.

The humanitarian response for the DRC is facing a huge funding gap. The international community, traditional donors, in particular, should provide more financial support to meet the basic survival needs of the local population, he said.

As a good friend of the countries in the region, China remains committed to working with all parties and making unremitting efforts to restore peace and stability and achieve development and prosperity in the region, he said.

