China's top legislator holds talks with president of Luxembourg parliament

Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, holds talks with Claude Wiseler, president of Luxembourg's parliament, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, held talks with Claude Wiseler, president of Luxembourg's parliament, in Beijing on Friday.

Zhao said that since their establishment of diplomatic ties 53 years ago, China-Luxembourg relations have maintained healthy and stable development, setting an example of harmonious coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation between large and small countries.

He said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China is willing to work with Luxembourg to enhance mutual understanding and trust, deepen exchange and cooperation, and promote the continuous advancement of bilateral relations for the greater benefit of both peoples.

Despite differences in the national conditions, systems and cultures of China and Luxembourg, their cooperative achievements have required mutual respect, trust, and consideration of each other's core interests and major concerns, Zhao said.

He said China appreciates Luxembourg's long-standing adherence to the one-China policy and is willing to deepen political mutual trust with Luxembourg, noting that the two countries are complementary in terms of practical cooperation.

China is ready to strengthen its alignment of development strategies with Luxembourg, and to expand cooperation on new materials, high-end manufacturing, clean energy, artificial intelligence and green finance, Zhao said.

He said the two countries will promote cultural exchange and deepen cooperation on culture, education, tourism, and science and technology. They will also enhance multilateral coordination on global issues of common concern, and work together to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

With this year marking the 50th anniversary of China-EU diplomatic relations, China hopes Luxembourg will play a greater role in advancing China-EU relations based on mutual respect, open cooperation, mutual benefits, and seeking common ground while reserving differences, Zhao added.

He stressed that the National People's Congress of China is willing to maintain high-level exchange with Luxembourg's parliament, and to advance communication among specialized committees, bilateral friendship groups, and deputies and parliamentarians. It is also ready to share its experience and practices in the rule of law, environmental protection and sustainable development, and to approve, revise and promulgate legal documents conducive to bilateral cooperation in a timely manner.

Wiseler said that Luxembourg adheres to the one-China policy and has observed the rapid economic and social developments in China closely.

He noted that Luxembourg is willing to enhance cooperation with China on finance, investment, artificial intelligence, the automotive industry, the "Air Silk Road" and cultural exchange to achieve mutual benefits and win-win outcomes.

Noting that China is an important partner of the European Union, Wiseler said Luxembourg is willing to strengthen cooperation with China to promote world peace and development. ■

