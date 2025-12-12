Highlights of China's 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities

Xinhua) 09:52, December 12, 2025

Tan Shumei (R) of Shanghai competes against Ao Lanzhu of Shanghai during the women's epee individual category B final of wheelchair fencing at China's 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Ao Lanzhu of Shanghai celebrates after winning the women's epee individual category B semifinals of wheelchair fencing at China's 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

(251211) -- MACAO, Dec. 11, 2025 (Xinhua) -- Chen Pengfei/Huang Qiyu (L) of Fujian compete during the men's doubles SL3-SL4 group 2 match of para badminton at China's 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games in Macao, China, Dec. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

(251211) -- MACAO, Dec. 11, 2025 (Xinhua) -- Zeng Qingtao (R)/Luo Guangliang of Fujian react during the men's doubles SH6 group 1 match of para badminton at China's 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games in Macao, China, Dec. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

(251211) -- MACAO, Dec. 11, 2025 (Xinhua) -- Chen Pengfei (R)/Huang Qiyu of Fujian compete during the men's doubles SL3-SL4 group 2 match of para badminton at China's 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games in Macao, China, Dec. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

(251211) -- MACAO, Dec. 11, 2025 (Xinhua) -- Zeng Qingtao (R)/Luo Guangliang of Fujian compete during the men's doubles SH6 group 1 match of para badminton at China's 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games in Macao, China, Dec. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Meng Hui (R) of Sichuan competes during the women's individual BC2 semifinals of boccia at China's 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Lin Ximei (L) of Guangdong reacts with Zhan Xia of Guangdong after the women's individual BC4 semifinals of boccia at China's 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Meng Hui (top) of Sichuan reacts during the women's individual BC2 semifinals of boccia at China's 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Zhan Xia (R) of Guangdong competes during the women's individual BC4 semifinals of boccia at China's 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

