China launches joint National Games for Persons with Disabilities, Special Olympic Games in Greater Bay Area

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- A total of 7,824 athletes from 34 delegations have registered for China's 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games, with the main competition schedule beginning Tuesday across Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao.

It is the first time the two events have been jointly hosted by the three regions of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The Games feature 1,876 events across 46 sports, with competitions in six winter sports having already been completed. The program includes 131 events in 11 mass-participation sports and 599 events across nine Special Olympics sports.

Venues are spread across Hong Kong, Macao and nine cities in Guangdong province. Guangdong will host competitions in 34 sports. Hong Kong will stage boccia, wheelchair fencing, para table tennis (TT11) and Special Olympics table tennis, while Macao will host badminton for both Games.

The organizing committee said more than 11,000 athletes, coaches, referees and staff from across the county are taking part from December 8 to 15.

Volunteer services have been fully deployed, offering guidance, sign-language interpretation and other assistance for athletes and spectators. Around 45,000 volunteers are supporting the Games in Guangdong alone.

Under the slogan "Passionate National Games, Vibrant Greater Bay Area," the Games are also being used to promote innovation in assistive technologies. A range of advanced products will be put into use during competition, helping move technologies from laboratories into real-world testing and market application.

Chen Xuejun, deputy secretary general of the organizing committee, said the Games provide an opportunity to better integrate disability services into broader social development.

"We aim for higher-quality and more sustainable progress, so that people with disabilities can look forward to a brighter future," Chen said.

