Preventive measures taken as cold front sweeps across northern China

Xinhua) 09:14, December 12, 2025

A staff member of a heating company checks heating facilities in Wenxian County of Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 10, 2025.

The National Meteorological Center on Wednesday issued a blue alert for a cold wave and a separate blue alert for strong winds, forecasting a widespread drop in temperatures and the first large-scale snowfall this winter across northern China over the next few days. (Photo by Huang Fuxing/Xinhua)

Villagers cover straw mats onto a greenhouse in Sili Town of Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 11, 2025.

Staff members of a power supply company check the facilities at night at a transformer substation in Suixian County of Shangqiu City, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 10, 2025.

A staff member of a heating company inspects the heating network in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 11, 2025.

Villagers cover the newly sown seedling beds with plastic film to retain warmth in Xiayi County, Shangqiu City, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 11, 2025.

Staff of emergency management bureau of Ruyang County prepare emergency relief supplies for the extreme weather in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 11, 2025.

A drone photo shows farmers renewing plastic film for cherry greenhouses in Fushan District of Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 11, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows villagers covering film onto the seedlings in a field in Pingyi County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 11, 2025.

Staff members of Daqing Oilfield carry out well repair operations amid the cold wave in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 11, 2025.

A drone photo shows cruise ships berthed at Yantai Port in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 11, 2025.

Volunteers from a power supply company help villagers reinforce the greenhouses in Suixian County of Shangqiu City, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 10, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows a villager reinforcing the vegetable greenhouses at a vegetable planting base in Xinye County of Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 10, 2025.

A staff member of a heating company checks heating facilities in Hebi City, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 11, 2025.

Farmers cover crops with non-woven fabric for frost protection in Guangrao County of Dongying City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 11, 2025.

A police officer directs the traffic amid cold wave in Yimei District in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 11, 2025.

A staff member of a heating company checks heating facilities in Wenxian County of Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 10, 2025.

A crew member offers hot drink to a passenger at the Harbin West Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 11, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows fishing boats berthed at Jimiya fishing port in Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 11, 2025.

Fishing boats berth at a port at Zhifu Bay Area of Yantai Port in east China's Shangdong Province, Dec. 11, 2025.

Sanitation workers drink hot tea at a workers' service station in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 11, 2025.

