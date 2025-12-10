Blue alerts issued as China braces for widespread winter snow

Xinhua) 16:07, December 10, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- The National Meteorological Center on Wednesday issued a blue alert for a cold wave and a separate blue alert for strong winds, forecasting a widespread drop in temperatures and the first large-scale snowfall this winter across northern China over the next few days.

From Wednesday to Saturday, most regions in the country are expected to experience a significant temperature decline, with average daily or minimum temperatures projected to fall by 6 to 10 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, light to moderate snow or sleet is forecast for parts of western and northern Xinjiang and central Inner Mongolia. The snowfall is set to expand noticeably on Thursday and Friday, with regions including Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, and Henan likely to see heavy snow or even blizzards.

Meteorological experts warn that this cold wave will cover extensive areas and may be accompanied by sharp temperature drops and strong winds. Relevant authorities are urged to take comprehensive preventive measures, while the public is advised to stay warm and exercise caution in regards to traffic safety.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

