Rare for year: snowstorms forecast in NE China, heavy rain in SW

Global Times) 09:25, November 03, 2025

China's Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) issued a safety reminder on its official WeChat account on Sunday, warning that parts of Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province and other areas may experience localized heavy snowfall, while parts of Southwest China's Yunnan Province and neighboring regions are expected to see torrential rain "rare in this time of year."

According to China's National Meteorological Center (NMC) on Sunday, over the next 10 days, most of Southwest China, the central and western parts of Jiangnan, and western South China will receive 25-60 millimeters of rainfall. Parts of central and northern Yunnan, southern parts of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, and other areas will see 80-120 millimeters of precipitation, with some localities exceeding 150 millimeters. Precipitation in parts of the above-mentioned areas is 40 percent - 80 percent above the seasonal norm, and in some places more than double, according to the NMC.

China's NMC forecast that parts of Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region may experience heavy snowfall on Sunday, while some areas in central and western parts of Southwest China's Yunnan Province, eastern areas of Xizang Autonomous Region and eastern parts in South China's Hainan Province may see torrential rain, according to the MEM's release.

Recently, parts of southwestern China have experienced heavy rainfall. In many areas of Yunnan, the precipitation intensity have been unusually high for this time of year, so precautions should be taken against further rainfall, according to the MEM.

Under the influence of cold air, gusty winds of force 6-8 hit in central and eastern parts of North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, western parts of Heilongjiang Province, central and western parts of Jilin Province, Beijing and other areas. On Sunday morning, temperatures in central and eastern Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and nearby areas dropped by 8-12 C, with some places seeing drops of 14-19 C, according to the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) on Sunday.

Starting Monday, temperatures in the central eastern Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and northeastern areas are expected to gradually rise, according to the CMA.

The MEM issued safety advisories for strong winds and heavy snowfall, along with guidance on household fire safety. Recommendations include measures such as driving cautiously after snowfall.

