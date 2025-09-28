Southwest China braces for heavy rain in upcoming holiday

Xinhua) 16:54, September 28, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China is set for a wet eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, while the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and northern Xinjiang brace for snow, the National Climate Center said Sunday.

From October 1 to October 6, heavy rain or downpours will affect parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Hubei, Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu, and Anhui, according to Xiao Chan, the center's deputy director, who spoke at a press conference.

During the holiday, moderate to heavy snow or sleet is expected along the Tianshan range in Xinjiang, eastern and southern Qinghai, and eastern and southwestern Xizang, with local blizzards possible in the southwest of Xizang.

From October 5 to October 7, a strong cold front is expected to sweep most of the country, causing temperatures to plunge 4-8 degrees Celsius, according to Xiao.

The National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, which runs from October 1 to October 8, is traditionally a peak season for travel and consumption.

