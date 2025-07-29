China continues to issue second-highest rainstorm warning

Xinhua) 14:31, July 29, 2025

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Tuesday continued to issue an orange alert for rainstorms, the second-highest level in its four-tier warning system, with this alert covering many parts of the country.

Heavy rain is expected across numerous regions, including the capital Beijing and neighboring Hebei and Tianjin, as well as Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Shandong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangdong, Guangxi and Taiwan Island on Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Meteorological Center forecast.

Some regions will see up to 300 mm of rainfall within 24 hours, according to the observatory.

It advised local authorities to prepare emergency response measures, and remain on high alert for natural disasters such as flash floods and mudslides.

The center also renewed a yellow alert for severe convective weather in multiple regions of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thunderstorms, gales and hail will hit areas including the northeast region, the northern region and regions between the Yangtze River and the Huaihe River, the center said.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)