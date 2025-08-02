China renews alerts for rainstorms, high temperature

Xinhua) 11:27, August 02, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- China renewed weather alerts on Saturday, warning of rainstorms and high temperatures in several regions.

The National Meteorological Center (NMC) maintained a yellow alert for rainstorms, forecasting heavy rainfall from Saturday to Sunday across parts of Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Anhui, Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangdong, Guangxi, Yunnan and Taiwan island.

Some of these regions may experience hourly precipitation topping 70 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, according to the NMC.

Local governments have been urged to take necessary precautions and inspect drainage systems in cities, farmlands and fishponds.

The NMC has also renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures in multiple regions.

High temperatures ranging from 35 to 39 degrees Celsius are expected in parts of northern China, Shaanxi, regions between the Yellow River and the Huaihe River, the Jianghan Plain, the Sichuan Basin, areas south of the Yangtze River, southern China, Xinjiang, Gansu, Inner Mongolia during daylight hours on Saturday.

Temperatures in parts of Shaanxi, Sichuan, Chongqing and the Turpan Basin in Xinjiang may exceed 40 degrees Celsius, the NMC said.

The center has advised people to take protective measures and avoid excessive sun exposure.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Sheng Chuyi)