China issues yellow alert for tsunami

Xinhua) 13:48, July 30, 2025

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for tsunami after an earthquake jolted the far offshore area east of the Kamchatka Peninsula at 7:24 a.m. Wednesday (Beijing Time).

According to the tsunami warning center of the Ministry of Natural Resources, the earthquake has triggered a tsunami, which is expected to cause damage to the coastal areas including Taiwan, Zhejiang and Shanghai.

China has a four-tier, color-coded warning system for tsunami, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

