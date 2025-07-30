Home>>
China issues yellow alert for tsunami
(Xinhua) 13:48, July 30, 2025
BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for tsunami after an earthquake jolted the far offshore area east of the Kamchatka Peninsula at 7:24 a.m. Wednesday (Beijing Time).
According to the tsunami warning center of the Ministry of Natural Resources, the earthquake has triggered a tsunami, which is expected to cause damage to the coastal areas including Taiwan, Zhejiang and Shanghai.
China has a four-tier, color-coded warning system for tsunami, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China continues to issue second-highest rainstorm warning
- At 4,800 meters above sea level, world's highest manned weather station stands vigil
- China issues alerts for heat, rainstorms
- Alert renewed as scorching heat persists across several regions in China
- China renews alerts for rainstorms, high temperature
- Beijing registers first high-temperature day of 2025
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.