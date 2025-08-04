China renews orange alert for widespread rainstorms

Xinhua) 13:52, August 04, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Monday renewed an orange alert for rainstorms, warning that heavy rainfall will impact vast regions across the country.

From 2 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday, torrential rain will sweep parts of Qinghai, Gansu, Inner Mongolia, Shanxi, Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Liaoning, Henan, Shandong, Guangxi, Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macao, Fujian, Yunnan and Taiwan, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Places in Hebei, Guangxi, Guangdong and the eastern coastal provinces are forecast to receive up to 350 mm of rainfall. Some areas may face intense short-term downpours reaching 80 mm per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

The meteorological center has urged local governments to make necessary preparations, inspect drainage systems in cities and farmlands, and remain vigilant against potential mountain torrents, landslides and debris flows.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)