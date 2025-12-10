Cold wave to sweep across China

Xinhua) 09:38, December 10, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- A cold snap will hit large swaths of China from Wednesday to Saturday, leading to temperature drops, gales, and snow, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said on Tuesday.

Affected by the cold air, the country's northwestern regions will see temperature drops of 12 to 14 degrees Celsius during the period.

Over the next four days, snow will hit northwest China, north China, the Yellow River and the Huai River, as well as parts of Inner Mongolia and northeast China, while strong winds are likely to hit most areas in north China, said the NMC.

Meteorological experts have warned the public to take relevant measures to keep warm and to pay greater attention to traffic and travel safety when roads are slippery and visibility is low due to rainy and snowy weather.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the China Meteorological Administration jointly issued a warning, urging efforts to deal with the possible collapse of some greenhouses due to snow pressure and the freezing of vegetables and livestock inside the greenhouses.

