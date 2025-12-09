Hangzhou's one-stop hub helps intl entrepreneurs find their footing

People's Daily Online) 09:35, December 09, 2025

①: Photo shows the Reception Hall of Cangqian International Block in Cangqian subdistrict, Yuhang district, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo courtesy of Cangqian subdistrict)

②: Chinese and foreign young participants take part in a study and exchange program at the Reception Hall of Cangqian International Block in Cangqian subdistrict, Yuhang district, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo courtesy of Cangqian subdistrict)

③: British internet influencers experience AI-generated cartoon portrait creation at the Reception Hall of Cangqian International Block in Cangqian subdistrict, Yuhang district, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo courtesy of Cangqian subdistrict)

④: A dialogue and exchange activity themed on sister cities is held at the Reception Hall of Cangqian International Block in Cangqian subdistrict, Yuhang district, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo courtesy of Cangqian subdistrict)

⑤: International students participate in a study tour program at the Reception Hall of Cangqian International Block in Cangqian subdistrict, Yuhang district, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo courtesy of Cangqian subdistrict)

The Reception Hall of Cangqian International Block in Cangqian subdistrict, Yuhang district of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, welcomes people of different nationalities and backgrounds.

Cangqian subdistrict is known for its thriving office-based economy. Its foreign residents hail from 31 countries and regions, including Austria, Argentina and Russia. To better serve international residents and overseas entrepreneurs, the subdistrict established the international block in its core commercial area.

"When I first moved to Hangzhou, I was worried about where to handle administrative procedures, and I was also concerned about the language barrier," said Linda, an entrepreneur from Australia who recently chose Hangzhou as the base for her new venture.

With a mixture of curiosity and hesitation, she stepped into the reception hall. To her relief, staff members greeted her in fluent English. After learning she needed to complete her residence registration, they not only explained the required documents and procedures in detail, but also pre-checked her paperwork and scheduled an appointment for the next morning.

"I expected the process to be complicated and time-consuming, but their professionalism and initiative immediately put me at ease," Linda said.

The next day, Linda completed her residence registration as scheduled. As the process neared completion, a staff member noticed her listed occupation was "entrepreneur" and asked if she would like to learn about support policies for international startups offered by Hangzhou and the Yuhang district, including an "entrepreneurship policy package" and resource-matching services.

The suggestion went far beyond her expectations, Linda said. The staff not only helped resolve her most urgent concern but also anticipated potential challenges she might face in launching a business in China.

Covering about 2,000 square meters, the reception hall has become the first stop for many international professionals starting a new life in Hangzhou, as well as an ongoing support hub for their integration into the city's innovation-driven development.

"Positioned as a 'small hall with big services, a micro window with wide connections,' we aim to build a new landmark that links international talent with innovation and development," said Wu Zhan, a member of the Party working committee of Cangqian subdistrict.

The reception hall integrates a wide range of functions, including services for foreigners, talent policy consulting, enterprise services, roadshows, flexible office spaces, cultural activities, leisure and reading, Wu said.

Backed by digital tools such as a database of foreign professionals, the reception hall can accurately identify the needs of international talent. Linda has felt the benefits firsthand; she has since established her technology startup in Hangzhou and plans to recruit more international partners through the facility.

In recent years, the Cangqian subdistrict has rolled out seven themed service initiatives designed to better meet the diverse needs of international residents. Linda's startup is located just across the street from the reception hall, where she has found business partners, gained access to key resources and found support for her daily needs.

"With so much convenience, I really don't want to move anywhere else," she said.

Since its launch, the reception hall has hosted more than 100 events, nearly half involving foreign participants, helping facilitate numerous international collaborations.

The facility has also played a key role in empowering tech startups and cultivating an international innovation hub. It was at the reception hall that Linda met her first business partner.

Not long ago, she attended a small seminar on cross-border applications of artificial intelligence in health care, an event recommended to her through the center. To her surprise, it became a turning point for her company's development.

During the discussion, Linda shared the technological concepts she had developed in Australia and the challenges she was encountering in the Chinese market. A French engineer named Pierre, who had long specialized in related algorithms and was seeking like-minded partners, responded immediately. A partnership soon followed.

As Linda's company has entered a phase of rapid growth, new challenges have emerged. A major round of cross-border financing is currently underway, involving complex issues of international tax planning and local policy compliance.

After learning of her situation, staff at the reception hall promptly provided a tailored policy package for cross-border tech enterprises, detailing applicable tax incentives, foreign exchange guidelines and compliance procedures. That same day, they also arranged a meeting with a government official well-versed in local scientific and technological innovation policies, helping her clarify key issues.

"They seemed to know exactly where I might run into difficulties and offered answers before I even asked," Linda said.

