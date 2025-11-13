World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention to make Mideast debut in UAE in 2027

November 13, 2025

ABU DHABI, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The 19th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention (WCEC) will be held in Abu Dhabi, the federal capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in 2027, marking the first time the biennial global event will take place in the Middle East since its inception in 1991, officials said at a recent press conference.

The Chinese General Chamber of Commerce UAE (CGCC) will host the convention, which is expected to gather around 5,000 Chinese entrepreneurs worldwide.

Speaking at the press conference held Monday, Chinese Ambassador to the UAE Zhang Yiming noted that the UAE hosts about 370,000 Chinese nationals and over 15,000 Chinese enterprises, with 60 percent of China's goods to the Middle East transiting through the country.

"Hosting the 19th WCEC in Abu Dhabi is the result of favorable timing, geographical advantage, and strong people-to-people ties," Zhang said, pledging the Chinese embassy's full support for the event.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said Chinese entrepreneurs have long played a vital role in global trade and investment, and the UAE looks forward to deepening cooperation with China in new energy, digital economy, and cross-border e-commerce through the 19th WCEC.

Executive Director of Strategic Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism Saeed Al Fazari voiced the department's willingness to showcase Abu Dhabi's cultural heritage and modern achievements to the global Chinese business community through the event, whereas Founding President of the CGCC and Chairman of the 19th WCEC Organizing Committee Tang Zhengang noted the growing vitality of Chinese enterprises abroad.

The press conference also witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements between the two sides.

