Feature: Young entrepreneurs let dreams take flight amid China's innovation drive

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- Feeling bogged down and in need of a hug? Well, you can step into the AI Power Box where a digital friend will appear on the screen, listen intently to you, offer emotional support and even guide you through stress-relieving breathing exercises.

This AI-powered psychological health product is created by tech startup Glacier Wisdom, with the aim of addressing the growing emotional needs of people in today's world.

"An increasingly high-tech society will accelerate emotional alienation, creating more psychological needs," said Yuan Rui, 25, founder and CEO of the company. "I want to harness technology to meet these needs."

The AI product is one of many novel creations of the Beijing Subway Line 10 Youth Entrepreneurship Village at the Jijiamiao area in Fengtai District, a former hub for traditional industries like paper making and automotive bearing manufacturing. Amid China's industrial upgrading and drive for high-quality development, this location is now transforming into a thriving entrepreneurship park where young innovators are turning ideas into tangible outcomes.

First established in 2018, this village now hosts 316 enterprises and has drawn in a total investment of approximately 1.5 billion yuan (about 209 million U.S. dollars). Notably, of the over 1,600 employees working here, more than 78 percent were born in the 1980s or 1990s.

"This place is a cradle of dreams," said Zuo Hongwei, an official from Yuquanying subdistrict in Fengtai.

DREAM WILD AND WIDE

Zhang Yichao calls himself a "dream creator." The 29-year-old, who returned from Japan three years ago with a master's degree in architecture, has opened a Dream Lab in the village.

Equipped with facilities such as robotic arms and 3D printers, the company works as an incubator platform for college students and graduates who have creative ideas.

"We support them throughout the entire process, from blueprint drafting and modeling to 3D printing, as well as market operation and packaging," he said, adding that right now the lab is helping a student to produce a smart teacup that can display temperature and automatically select brewing methods based on different types of tea.

"Currently, the company is not making any profit, but I love what I do and believe in the power of creativity," Zhang said.

The daring spirit of young entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams stems largely from the country's growing prowess in science and technology.

According to Zhang Zhihao, general manager of an investment firm that has funded over 10 startups in the village, AI technology has been empowering young people's dreams.

"Previously, I had to look for an extremely versatile project team. The lead creator of the project needed to be skilled in all aspects of the work -- from giving ideas and manufacturing to team management and even finance," he said. "But now, with AI technology, the targets of our investment only need to have one thing -- ideas."

MARKET POTENTIAL AND POLICY SUPPORT

Also located in the entrepreneurship village, Beijing Volumetric Capture Technology Co., Ltd, a player in the field of virtual digital humans, leverages volumetric technology to convert real human images into holographic virtual images -- which have been used in TV programs and tourist site guide videos.

"There is a saying that starting a business is a journey where nine out of 10 ventures fail," the company CEO Guo Songjie said. "I once worried about failing in my business."

"But I believe that if we're moving in the right direction, things will work out, and high-tech industries are that right direction," he added.

In recent years, a number of enterprises founded by young Chinese, such as Unitree, DeepSeek and DJI, have demonstrated the innovative vitality of China's youth and the rapid development of the country's high-tech sector.

China's innovation-driven economy is seeing rapid advancements. In 2024, the value-added output of new growth drivers -- including new industries, business forms and models, rose to over 18 percent of GDP, while the value-added output of high-tech manufacturing grew 8.9 percent year on year, outpacing overall industrial growth by 3.1 percentage points.

Guo said government support, such as financial subsidies and training programs, is also a source of his confidence.

According to the Yuquanying subdistrict, a maximum amount of 3 million yuan will be provided to companies if they are recognized as national high-tech enterprises or "little giant" enterprises, as well as those with innovation platforms like key laboratories.

Companies there also enjoy one-stop services in terms of industrial and commercial registration and tax registration.

In February, several Chinese ministries, including the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and the Ministry of Education, issued a document proposing the building of a support system that integrates "entrepreneurship training, services, incubation and activities."

"The market potential and government support fill us with courage and hope," Guo said.

