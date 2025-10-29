Forum on dialogue, cooperation for global young entrepreneurs opens in east China

Xinhua) 09:09, October 29, 2025

Foreign merchants experience an AI translation interactive device at the Global Digital Trade Center in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Ziyi)

HANGZHOU, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- A forum on dialogue and cooperation for global young entrepreneurs opened on Tuesday in Anji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, drawing over 260 attendees from around the world.

The Second International Cooperation and Development Conference for Young Entrepreneurs was organized by the China International Youth Exchange Center and the International Alliance of Young Entrepreneurs Associations.

A highlight of the opening ceremony was the joint release of the International Young Entrepreneurs Innovation Cooperation (Anji) Declaration, which calls on young entrepreneurs to participate actively in reshaping the global economic landscape, to uphold the multilateral trading system, and to contribute to building an open world economy.

Joseph Fredrick Mramba, a representative from Tanzania, expressed his hope that the declaration would continue cementing practical cooperation among young entrepreneurs globally and create more opportunities.

Fabrizio Hochschild, former under-secretary-general of the United Nations, noted that the best innovation comes from international cooperation and cross-border collaboration between companies. "I hope young entrepreneurs, scientists and academicians can overcome challenges, creating a better basis for understanding and cooperation in the interest of both global peace and innovation," he said.

Looking ahead, Deborah Bottreau, executive committee chairperson of the International Alliance of Young Entrepreneurs Associations, said that the alliance will deepen cooperation in establishing joint innovation centers, building regional entrepreneurship mechanisms and advancing green technologies.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)