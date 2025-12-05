Makeup brush industry boosts local economy in Qingxian County, China's Hebei

Xinhua) 13:07, December 05, 2025

Staff members operate at a workshop of a makeup brush manufacturing enterprise in Qingxian County, Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 4, 2025. The makeup brush industry in Qingxian County, which burgeoned in the 1990s with a bunch of contract manufacturers, has evolved into a cluster of independent brands.

In recent years, Qingxian has been continuously upgrading this sector through efforts such as the establishment of an industrial alliance, development of new materials, and building presence in platforms for cross-border e-commerce.

Currently, the annual revenue of makeup brush enterprises in the county is approximately 3 billion yuan (about 425 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

