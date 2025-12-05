Makeup brush industry boosts local economy in Qingxian County, China's Hebei
Staff members operate at a workshop of a makeup brush manufacturing enterprise in Qingxian County, Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 4, 2025. The makeup brush industry in Qingxian County, which burgeoned in the 1990s with a bunch of contract manufacturers, has evolved into a cluster of independent brands.
In recent years, Qingxian has been continuously upgrading this sector through efforts such as the establishment of an industrial alliance, development of new materials, and building presence in platforms for cross-border e-commerce.
Currently, the annual revenue of makeup brush enterprises in the county is approximately 3 billion yuan (about 425 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A live streamer promotes products at a makeup brush manufacturing enterprise in Qingxian County, Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 4, 2025. The makeup brush industry in Qingxian County, which burgeoned in the 1990s with a bunch of contract manufacturers, has evolved into a cluster of independent brands.
In recent years, Qingxian has been continuously upgrading this sector through efforts such as the establishment of an industrial alliance, development of new materials, and building presence in platforms for cross-border e-commerce.
Currently, the annual revenue of makeup brush enterprises in the county is approximately 3 billion yuan (about 425 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Staff members operate at a workshop of a makeup brush manufacturing enterprise in Qingxian County, Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 4, 2025. The makeup brush industry in Qingxian County, which burgeoned in the 1990s with a bunch of contract manufacturers, has evolved into a cluster of independent brands.
In recent years, Qingxian has been continuously upgrading this sector through efforts such as the establishment of an industrial alliance, development of new materials, and building presence in platforms for cross-border e-commerce.
Currently, the annual revenue of makeup brush enterprises in the county is approximately 3 billion yuan (about 425 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A staff member processes makeup brushes at a workshop of a makeup brush manufacturing enterprise in Qingxian County, Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 4, 2025. The makeup brush industry in Qingxian County, which burgeoned in the 1990s with a bunch of contract manufacturers, has evolved into a cluster of independent brands.
In recent years, Qingxian has been continuously upgrading this sector through efforts such as the establishment of an industrial alliance, development of new materials, and building presence in platforms for cross-border e-commerce.
Currently, the annual revenue of makeup brush enterprises in the county is approximately 3 billion yuan (about 425 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Staff members operate at a workshop of a makeup brush manufacturing enterprise in Qingxian County, Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 4, 2025. The makeup brush industry in Qingxian County, which burgeoned in the 1990s with a bunch of contract manufacturers, has evolved into a cluster of independent brands.
In recent years, Qingxian has been continuously upgrading this sector through efforts such as the establishment of an industrial alliance, development of new materials, and building presence in platforms for cross-border e-commerce.
Currently, the annual revenue of makeup brush enterprises in the county is approximately 3 billion yuan (about 425 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Staff members operate at a workshop of a makeup brush manufacturing enterprise in Qingxian County, Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 4, 2025. The makeup brush industry in Qingxian County, which burgeoned in the 1990s with a bunch of contract manufacturers, has evolved into a cluster of independent brands.
In recent years, Qingxian has been continuously upgrading this sector through efforts such as the establishment of an industrial alliance, development of new materials, and building presence in platforms for cross-border e-commerce.
Currently, the annual revenue of makeup brush enterprises in the county is approximately 3 billion yuan (about 425 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Staff members operate at a workshop of a makeup brush manufacturing enterprise in Qingxian County, Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 4, 2025. The makeup brush industry in Qingxian County, which burgeoned in the 1990s with a bunch of contract manufacturers, has evolved into a cluster of independent brands.
In recent years, Qingxian has been continuously upgrading this sector through efforts such as the establishment of an industrial alliance, development of new materials, and building presence in platforms for cross-border e-commerce.
Currently, the annual revenue of makeup brush enterprises in the county is approximately 3 billion yuan (about 425 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Staff members operate at a workshop of a makeup brush manufacturing enterprise in Qingxian County, Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 4, 2025. The makeup brush industry in Qingxian County, which burgeoned in the 1990s with a bunch of contract manufacturers, has evolved into a cluster of independent brands.
In recent years, Qingxian has been continuously upgrading this sector through efforts such as the establishment of an industrial alliance, development of new materials, and building presence in platforms for cross-border e-commerce.
Currently, the annual revenue of makeup brush enterprises in the county is approximately 3 billion yuan (about 425 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Photos
- Expo on AI machines, electronics opens in Macao, pursuing global opportunities
- Mesmerizing views of common cranes roaming banks of Yellow River in C China's Henan
- Harvest begins for income-boosting medicinal fruit in C China's Henan
- Artists of China National Opera House perform in dance drama "Qiuci" in Beijing
Related Stories
- Scenery of Cangzhou section of Grand Canal in China's Hebei
- Road along Grand Canal in Hebei boosts regional development
- Shared manufacturing drives win-win growth for enterprises in N China's Hebei
- Morning scenery at ancient Great Wall in Zunhua City, China's Hebei
- In pics: rice harvest in China's Hebei
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.