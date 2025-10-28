Morning scenery at ancient Great Wall in Zunhua City, China's Hebei
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 28, 2025 shows the scenery in the morning at a section of the ancient Great Wall in Zunhua City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 28, 2025 shows the scenery in the morning at a section of the ancient Great Wall in Zunhua City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 28, 2025 shows the scenery in the morning at a section of the ancient Great Wall in Zunhua City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2025 shows the scenery during sunset at a section of the ancient Great Wall in Zunhua City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: rice harvest in China's Hebei
- Scenery of sunrise at Laolongtou scenic spot in China's Hebei
- Tired of the crowds? Embrace 'reverse tourism' and visit Hebei with this virtual tour guide!
- How small county in north China becomes magnet for global acrobats
- Acrobats perform at Wuqiao Acrobatics World in Cangzhou, N China
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.