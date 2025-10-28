In pics: rice harvest in China's Hebei
A drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2025 shows farmers harvesting rice in a field in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province. The rice harvest season has arrived in Tangshan City, where farmers are seizing the good weather to accelerate harvesting. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
