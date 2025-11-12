Scenery of Cangzhou section of Grand Canal in China's Hebei

Xinhua) 16:16, November 12, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2025 shows the Nanchuan Tower along the Cangzhou section of the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province.

Connecting Beijing and Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province, the Grand Canal is the world's longest artificial waterway.

The 216-km Cangzhou section of the Grand Canal runs through the city, passing through areas such as Wuqiao, Dongguang, and Nanpi. In recent years, Cangzhou has made efforts to build the Grand Canal cultural belt, promoting the integrated development of cultural and tourism industries. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2025 shows a view of the Cangzhou section of the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province.

This photo taken on Nov. 11, 2025 shows the Langyin Tower along the Cangzhou section of the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2025 shows the Qingfeng Tower along the Cangzhou section of the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2025 shows buildings along the Cangzhou section of the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2025 shows a view of the Cangzhou section of the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2025 shows buildings along the Cangzhou section of the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2025 shows a view of the Cangzhou section of the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province.

A drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2025 shows the Langyin Tower along the Cangzhou section of the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province.

