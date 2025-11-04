Road along Grand Canal in Hebei boosts regional development

Xinhua) 08:34, November 04, 2025

People visit the Nanchuan Tower along the Grand Canal in Yunhe District of Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

CANGZHOU, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Grand Canal, which connects Beijing in northern China and the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, has a history of more than 2,500 years and is known as the world's longest artificial waterway. An embankment road has been built along the Cangzhou section of the canal in north China's Hebei Province, extending 308 kilometers and connecting over 300 villages across the city. The road links natural landscapes, historical and cultural sites, and human landscapes along its line. In addition, more than ten themed parks and relevant supporting facilities have been accordingly constructed along the line, forming a multi-functional space that integrates tourism, leisure, fitness, and recreation activities. The road has not only benefited the locals but also promoted regional connectivity and injected vitality into economic and social development.

A man rides on an embankment road along the Grand Canal in Yunhe District of Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Students practice acrobatic skills at an acrobatic courtyard, which is located along an embankment road of the Grand Canal, in Wuqiao County of Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

People visit a cultural block along the Grand Canal in Yunhe District of Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This photo taken on Oct. 30, 2025 shows the scenery of the Grand Canal and an embankment road in Yunhe District of Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A student practices martial arts at a training base, which is located along an embankment road of the Grand Canal, in Qingxian County of Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A student practices acrobatic skills at an acrobatic courtyard, which is located along an embankment road of the Grand Canal, in Wuqiao County of Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2025 shows the scenery of an embankment road along the Grand Canal in Yunhe District of Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

