Chinese vice premier calls for consolidation of HIV/AIDS prevention outcomes

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment work during a visit to Beijing Youan Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, on Dec. 1, 2025, which marks the 38th World AIDS Day. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong on Monday said that China's HIV/AIDS epidemic remains at a low prevalence level, urging sustained efforts to consolidate prevention and treatment progress.

Liu, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a visit to inspect HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment work in Beijing on the 38th World AIDS Day.

While acknowledging this progress, Liu noted that diverse and complex factors continue to drive HIV/AIDS transmission, and he emphasized that prevention and control efforts must not be relaxed.

He called for intensified targeted publicity, improved education and comprehensive intervention, as well as strengthened prevention and control measures for key demographics and areas.

The vice premier also called for society-wide participation in the response, alongside enhanced humanistic care, rights protection, and rule-of-law education for people living with HIV.

