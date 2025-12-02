We Are China

Vietnamese frigate visits eastern Chinese city of Qingdao

Xinhua) 09:40, December 02, 2025

Vietnamese frigate Tran Hung Dao arrives at a naval port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 1, 2025. (Photo by Wang Liantao/Xinhua)

QINGDAO, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Vietnamese frigate Tran Hung Dao arrived at a naval port in the city of Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province on Monday, marking the start of a four-day visit.

During the visit, the Chinese and Vietnamese navies will hold ship tours, deck receptions, cultural exchanges and joint drills, among other activities.

This visit aims to enhance mutual understanding between the two navies, and to deepen the friendship between the two countries.

The frigate has a full load displacement of 2,100 tonnes and a maximum speed of 29 knots. It can carry one anti-submarine helicopter.

