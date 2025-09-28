China-Vietnam Mid-Autumn Festival Gala held in Hanoi

Xinhua) 10:21, September 28, 2025

Chinese musicians stage a performance during a China-Vietnam Mid-Autumn Festival Gala in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sept. 25, 2025. The gala was held on Thursday in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, bringing together artists and performing troupes from the two nations on the same stage to celebrate the approaching festival. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)

This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2025 shows a scene of a China-Vietnam Mid-Autumn Festival Gala in Hanoi, Vietnam. The gala was held on Thursday in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, bringing together artists and performing troupes from the two nations on the same stage to celebrate the approaching festival. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A choir from southwest China's Yunnan Province stages a performance during a China-Vietnam Mid-Autumn Festival Gala in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sept. 25, 2025. The gala was held on Thursday in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, bringing together artists and performing troupes from the two nations on the same stage to celebrate the approaching festival. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)

This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2025 shows a scene of a China-Vietnam Mid-Autumn Festival Gala in Hanoi, Vietnam.

