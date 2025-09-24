Freight trains from Guangxi to Vietnam record year-on-year growth in export volume

Xinhua) 12:36, September 24, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 23, 2025 shows a China-Vietnam freight train pulling out of the Nanning International Railway Port in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. As of Sept. 22, freight trains departing from Guangxi heading to Vietnam have transported a total of 26,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of export goods, marking a year-on-year surge of 173 percent, according to the China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

