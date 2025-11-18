China, Vietnam to conduct joint patrol in waters of Beibu Gulf

Xinhua) 10:34, November 18, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese and Vietnamese navies will conduct their 39th joint patrol in the waters of the Beibu Gulf from Nov. 19 to 20, according to a statement issued by China's Ministry of National Defense on Tuesday.

The joint patrol will be carried out in accordance with relevant agreements and arrangements between the two militaries. It aims to further enhance pragmatic cooperation between the two militaries and improve their ability to jointly safeguard the security of relevant waters, the statement said.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)