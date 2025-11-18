Home>>
China, Vietnam to conduct joint patrol in waters of Beibu Gulf
(Xinhua) 10:34, November 18, 2025
BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese and Vietnamese navies will conduct their 39th joint patrol in the waters of the Beibu Gulf from Nov. 19 to 20, according to a statement issued by China's Ministry of National Defense on Tuesday.
The joint patrol will be carried out in accordance with relevant agreements and arrangements between the two militaries. It aims to further enhance pragmatic cooperation between the two militaries and improve their ability to jointly safeguard the security of relevant waters, the statement said.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Senior Chinese official urges youth to help strengthen China-Vietnam ties
- China-Vietnam Mid-Autumn Festival Gala held in Hanoi
- Freight trains from Guangxi to Vietnam record year-on-year growth in export volume
- Feature: Vietnam's coconut farmers thrive with growing export to China
- China's top legislator calls for accelerating building of China-Vietnam community with shared future that carries strategic significance
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.