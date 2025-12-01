Chinese prospect Zhang Ziyu joins hometown team Shandong in WCBA

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese women's basketball prospect Zhang Ziyu will join her hometown club Shandong for the 2025-26 Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA) season, the team announced Monday.

Shandong said Zhang will be eligible to play in the WCBA and other competitions after completing her registration during the December window.

The 2.26-meter center rose to prominence at last year's FIBA U18 Women's Asia Cup, where she had 42 points and 14 rebounds in the final against Australia to earn tournament MVP honors.

The 18-year-old made her senior debut at the 2025 FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Shenzhen in July, averaging 15.6 points and 5.6 rebounds as China finished third.

Zhang also helped Shandong's U18 team win the title at China's 15th National Games last month.

