China fends off Joventut in women's basketball friendly

Xinhua) 13:03, September 19, 2025

XI'AN, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China made it two wins from two in its women's basketball friendly double-header against Spanish club Joventut Badalona, with a 91-86 victory here on Thursday.

With the scores tied at 50-50 at halftime, China outscored Joventut 24-12 in the third quarter and withstood their opponents' fourth-quarter comeback to secure its second win in as many matches.

Four Chinese players scored in double figures, led by center Han Xu's 23 points on 9-of-10 shooting. Yang Shuyu and Tian Yuanyuan scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.

China had previously beaten Joventut 90-81 on Wednesday. "We did better on rebounds today, but still saw them grab 12 offensive rebounds. We need to address that if we want to be among the best in the world," China coach Gong Luming said after the game.

"As a young team, we showed our fighting spirit, but our training and contact intensity was not enough in the game situation," he added.

Luo Xinyu found her shooting groove early in the game, making two consecutive 3-pointers, including a four-point play. China led by eight points midway through the first quarter, while Iris Vennema scored seven points in Joventut's 9-0 scoring run to take a 26-24 lead. The first quarter ended with the scores tied at 26-26.

China could not constrain Joventut's outside shooting in the second quarter, with the visitors nailing five 3-pointers down the stretch, though Tian's shot from beyond the arc helped China restore parity at the break.

China outscored Joventut 14-4 in the first half of the third quarter for a double-digit lead, and Han's eight straight points late in the quarter extended the hosts' lead to 12 points.

Joventut pulled within one point at 80-79 thanks to Laura Rachel Howard's layup with 3:26 remaining, but China maintained a narrow lead through solid performances on the free throw line.

Yang's 3-pointer earned China an 89-85 lead going into the final minute, and Chen Mingling made a game-clinching layup with 18.8 seconds to play.

Vennema led Joventut with 21 points, while Lauren-Jenne Nneka Ebo added 14.

"If I was happy yesterday, I was happier today because it was difficult to play against a team whose future is incredible," said Joventut coach Jordi Vizcaino Teira.

"The first two quarters were fantastic for the crowd. In the third and fourth quarters, there was more contact and more fouls as both teams wanted to win. It was a good test for us."

China will return to Beijing on Friday for the next phase of training at Beijing Sport University through September 30.

"We will continue to hone players' basic skills and abilities, and gradually form the style of this new-look China team," Gong said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)