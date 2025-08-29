China's women's basketball team focusing on shooting drills in plateau training

Xinhua) 15:38, August 29, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- After securing third place at the 2025 FIBA Women's Asia Cup on home soil last month, China's women's basketball team is working to align its shooting drills more closely with real-game scenarios.

At a high-altitude training camp in Kunming, Yunnan Province - nearly 1,900 meters above sea level - the squad is refining its "10,000-shot plan," first introduced by head coach Gong Luming. Under the program, each player must complete roughly 10,000 shots, with the added requirement this time that the attempts reflect their individual technical strengths rather than simply meeting a numerical target.

"We hope to better apply the players' shooting skills in future games," explained Gong. "We focus on what is required in the games, and maybe next time, we will control the players' shooting time and range."

China has announced an 18-player training camp roster, combining established figures like Han Xu and Yang Shuyu and prospects like Ran Kejia and Tian Yuanyuan, who shone at the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup and the 2025 FISU World University Games. The training camp runs from August 18 to September 30.

Team leader Chai Wensheng said the roster has an average age of 23, and includes seven guards, seven forwards and four centers.

"This training camp is planned to select and develop the talent pool for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. We aim to bring into being a main roster for the LA28 Games by the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, and the training is focused on fostering young players, scouting talents and improving their abilities," said Chai.

Center Han echoed the sentiment, saying, "Young players have brought a fresh look to the team, and I admire their passion and energy."

A training camp specifically for guards is being held simultaneously to address the need to look for outstanding perimeter players.

"Now we have top-class centers like Zhang Ziyu, Han Xu and Li Yueru, but at the same time, we have shortcomings on guards' playmaking abilities and controlling the game's pace. We need to better combine our paint and perimeter attack on the basis of what players we have, and improve what we are lacking," Gong noted.

Selected in the senior national team's training camp for the first time, Ran said she has felt an improvement through the guard training camp. "We don't have much shooting space when we face European or American teams, so we need to create it by applying step-back skills," she remarked.

China plans to conclude its training in Kunming on September 15, and play two warmup matches against Spanish club Joventut Badalona in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province ahead of its next phase of training in Beijing until September 30.

"Looking from the Asia Cup, our players' fitness reserve is fine, so we will adhere to our plateau training in the future," said Gong.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)