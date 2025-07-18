3X3 basketball event at Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games: China vs. Hungary
Liu Bei (Top) of China jumps for a shot during the women's Group A match of 3X3 basketball event at Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)
Zhang Tao (L) of China goes up for a shoot against Panna Zsamar of Hungary during the women's Group A match of 3X3 basketball event at Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)
Liu Bei (R) of China breaks through against Mia Aletta David of Hungary during the women's Group A match of 3X3 basketball event at Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)
Mia Aletta David (L) of Hungary goes up for the basket under the defense of Gao Ziyue of China during the women's Group A match of 3X3 basketball event at Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)
Gao Ziyue (Top, R) of China jumps for a shot under the defense of Anna Denes of Hungary during the women's Group A match of 3X3 basketball event at Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)
Mia Aletta David (1st R) of Hungary vies with Gao Ziyue (2nd R) of China during the women's Group A match of 3X3 basketball event at Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)
Gao Ziyue (R) of China shoots during the women's Group A match of 3X3 basketball event at Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)
Photos
Related Stories
- China cruises past New Zealand to reach FIBA Women's Asia Cup semifinals
- FIBA 3X3 Women's Series basketball match: China vs. Azerbaijan
- FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division A Group A: China vs. Indonesia
- China edges Australia in Women's Asia Cup warmup finale
- Star center Yang becomes third Chinese selected in first round of NBA Draft
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.