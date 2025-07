FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division A Group A: China vs. Indonesia

Xinhua) 14:07, July 14, 2025

Zhang Ziyu (L) of China vies with Kim Pierre-Louis of Indonesia during the Group A match between China and Indonesia of FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division A in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, July 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

Players of China (Rear) and Indonesia greet each other before the Group A match between China and Indonesia of FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division A in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, July 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

Angelica Jennifer Candra (R) of Indonesia vies with Han Xu of China during the Group A match between China and Indonesia of FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division A in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, July 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

