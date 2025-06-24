In pics: friendly basketball match between Serbia U18 and China U19
China's Huan Sinan (C) vies with Serbia's Pavle Backo (L) during a friendly basketball match between Serbia U18 and China U19 in Cajetina, Serbia, on June 23, 2025. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
China's Chen Jiazheng (L) shoots the ball past Serbia's Matija Popovic (R) during a friendly basketball match between Serbia U18 and China U19 in Cajetina, Serbia, on June 23, 2025. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
China's Huan Sinan (C) jumps for the ball during a friendly basketball match between Serbia U18 and China U19 in Cajetina, Serbia, on June 23, 2025. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
China's Liu Li (Top) passes the ball during a friendly basketball match between Serbia U18 and China U19 in Cajetina, Serbia, on June 23, 2025. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Women's friendly basketball match between China, Japan held in E China
- China beats Japan in women's basketball Asia Cup warm-ups
- China's women's basketball team wins 1st round of warm-up matches in 2025
- Shanghai to host FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Final from 2025-28
- Zhejiang Lions beat Beijing Ducks to win club's first-ever CBA title
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.