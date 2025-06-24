In pics: friendly basketball match between Serbia U18 and China U19

Xinhua) 09:20, June 24, 2025

China's Huan Sinan (C) vies with Serbia's Pavle Backo (L) during a friendly basketball match between Serbia U18 and China U19 in Cajetina, Serbia, on June 23, 2025. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

China's Chen Jiazheng (L) shoots the ball past Serbia's Matija Popovic (R) during a friendly basketball match between Serbia U18 and China U19 in Cajetina, Serbia, on June 23, 2025. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

China's Huan Sinan (C) jumps for the ball during a friendly basketball match between Serbia U18 and China U19 in Cajetina, Serbia, on June 23, 2025. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

China's Liu Li (Top) passes the ball during a friendly basketball match between Serbia U18 and China U19 in Cajetina, Serbia, on June 23, 2025. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

